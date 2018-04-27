FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Montana Diocese reaches $20M settlement with abuse victims

By MATT VOLZ
 
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings reached a $20 million agreement to settle claims by 86 people who said they were sexually abused as children by clergy employed by the Montana diocese dating back to the 1950s, officials said Friday.

The abuse happened at the hands of dozens of priests, deacons and at least one nun in Native American reservations and in towns and cities throughout the diocese’s territory across eastern Montana, attorneys for about half of the plaintiffs said.

The victims are now adults, many of them elderly, and some have died waiting for the case to be resolved, said attorney Craig Vernon.

“The money is symbolic,” Vernon said. “The diocese is finally taking responsibility — it’s a big step toward letting them heal.”

Other news
Servette's supporters light smoke flares during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first-leg soccer match between Switzerland's Servette FC and Belgium's KRC Genk, at the Stade de Geneve stadium, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
AP-Week in Pictures: July 21-27, 2023
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim shares center stage with Russian, Chinese delegates at military parade
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow

The diocese last year filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization protection to negotiate a settlement of the two lawsuits first filed in 2012, but the prospects of reaching a deal seemed dim as recently as last month.

The sides broke the impasse to reach the agreement calling for the $20 million victims’ trust fund, a separate fund for future claims and unspecified nonmonetary terms to be worked out at a later date.

The settlement agreement will be included in the diocese’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, which must be approved by the 86 victims or their estates and by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jim Pappas. Final approval is expected within the next four months, said Bishop Michael Warfel.

At least $18 million will be paid into the fund upon final approval, with the balance to be paid within 30 months.

“This is part of our continuing efforts to reconcile with the survivors of childhood sex abuse while carrying on with the essential mission of the church,” Warfel said in a statement.

The diocese will not have to close any churches or sell property being used for its ministry to pay its share of the settlement, Chancellor Darren Eultgen said. Some “excess” property not being used for ministerial purposes may be sold, he said.

If approved, it will be the second sex abuse settlement involving a Catholic diocese in Montana in recent years.

In 2015, a bankruptcy judge approved a $21.5 million trust for approximately 360 sexual abuse victims in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena, which covers the western half of the state.

Vernon and plaintiffs’ attorney Lee James said they expected the nonmonetary terms of the settlement to be in line with the Helena settlement.

That settlement included a written apology by the bishop, identification of the accused clergy on the diocese’s website, the creation of a sex abuse hotline for parishioners and sex abuse treatment resources for them.

Eultgen said none of those details has been worked out yet. He did not know how many clergy members were accused, but said most are dead and none of the living clergy are in active ministry.