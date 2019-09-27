Egypt rights group: Nearly 2,000 detained since protests

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Egypt rights group: Nearly 2,000 detained since protests

 
Share

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian rights group said Thursday the number of people arrested in the wake of last weekend’s protests has risen to nearly 2,000 amid fresh calls for new rallies demanding President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi step down.

Rare protests erupted in Cairo and several other provinces last Friday with hundreds of Egyptians taking to the streets. The demonstrations followed corruption allegations leveled by a self-exiled businessman against el-Sissi and the military.

El-Sissi, who is expected to arrive in Cairo from New York where he was attending U.N. General Assembly meetings early Friday, had dismissed the accusations as “sheer lies and defamation.” Police quickly dispersed the protests, but they were a startling display of street unrest.

The Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights said on Facebook that 1,915 people were arrested between last weekend and early Wednesday. Among them are 96 juveniles, the statement said.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
President Biden to host the leaders of Japan and Korean for an August summit at Camp David
FILE - Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Burl Cain discusses the gurney used for lethal injections, Sept. 18, 2009, at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. After nearly every death row inmate in Louisiana asked for clemency en masse, the state's pardon board turned away all 56 petitions this week. Francis Abbott, executive director of Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday, July 28, 2023, that none of the applicants are currently eligible. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
All 56 Louisiana death row clemency petitions turned away for being ineligible
FILE - Southern California players and coaches celebrate after defeating Stanford 31-28 in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Colorado becomes the third school to leave the Pac-12 in the last year, joining UCLA and USC, which are joining the Big Ten next year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Column: A bold prognostication of what college football will look like a decade from now

Prosecutors said in a statement late Thursday that security forces arrested some foreign nationals in Cairo, including a Palestinian belonging to the Islamic Jihad group. Detainees also included a Dutch national, they said.

Prosecutors suggested some protesters had been duped, warning people against taking part in “plots in which they will be used to harm their country.”

On Wednesday, authorities arrested three prominent activists including a former spokesman for a presidential candidate and the chairman of an opposition political party. State-run local media have launched a campaign to discredit protesters as traitors who seek to instigate chaos. Egyptian security authorities have imposed tighter measures on Tahrir Square and downtown Cairo, the main scene of Egypt’s uprising of 2011.

In a recent video, contractor Mohammed Ali, who said he had worked for the military for 15 years, called for new protests Friday.

Eight human rights groups issued a statement demanding the immediate release of political activists and the lifting of restrictions on freedom of expression.

“The protests also are a reaction to the president’s accumulated policies since his assumption of office, which have achieved neither political nor economic stability,” read the statement.