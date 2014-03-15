Dominican Republic to unveil new 911 system

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic is preparing to launch a new 911 emergency system that the government says will be more efficient.

Authorities said that U.S. officials began training more than 100 police officers and supervisors on Friday as the government announced it would unveil the new system in upcoming weeks. More than 5,700 police officers are expected to form part of the system once it is completed.

The system will first begin operating in the capital of Santo Domingo and nearby areas and will be rolled out a year later across the Caribbean country of 10 million people.