2 women Dutch tourists still missing in Panama

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — Authorities in Panama say they haven’t found any clues about two female tourists from the Netherlands who went missing near a popular tourist destination two weeks ago.

Twenty-two-year-old Lisanne Froon and 21-year-old Kris Kremers were last seen March 31 before starting on a hike near Boquete. The highlands area 420 kilometers (260 miles) west of Panama’s capital is popular with foreign tourists and American retirees.

Three helicopters and dozens of searchers with sniffer dogs failed to find any leads over the weekend and authorities intend to reduce the intensity of their search.

The two women were reported missing April 2 by a tourist guide who went to look for them at the house where they were staying.