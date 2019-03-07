Collapsed bridge builder files for bankruptcy in Miami

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MIAMI (AP) — A judge in Miami will allow a construction company being sued for wrongful death related to a bridge collapse to restructure its financial obligations under Chapter 11 bankruptcy rules.

Magnum Construction Management LLC — known as MCM — was the builder of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami that collapsed in March 2018, killing six people.

The Miami Herald reports lawyers told Judge A. Jay Cristol on Wednesday that company was more than $8 million in debt before the bridge collapse.

Attorney Jordi Guso said a series of events led the company to file for bankruptcy, including 18 lawsuits, the termination of a lucrative Texas project and limited access to new funding.

Guso said MCM is asking four insurance companies to cover up to $54 million in damages.