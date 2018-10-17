U of Montana says 22 faculty members leaving by 2021

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The University of Montana says 22 faculty members have agreed to leave their jobs within the next three years.

The university asked for irrevocable departure pledges from faculty to determine how many additional layoffs will be needed to save $5 million in instructional costs by June 2021.

Provost Jon Harbor told the Missoulian he did not have an estimated savings due to the planned resignations or retirements, but said deans and department chairs will receive information about their programs in order to help them plan their budgets.

Last semester, UM President Seth Bodnar recommended cutting 50 faculty positions.

The university needs to make the cuts due to decreased enrollment.

