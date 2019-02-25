Longtime Pittsburgh sports writer McHugh dies at 103

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Roy McHugh, who spent decades covering Pittsburgh sports with elegance for both the Pittsburgh Press and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, has died. He was 103.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that McHugh died Monday at Marian Manor nursing care facility.

Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 12, 1915, McHugh joined the Pittsburgh Press in 1947 shortly after ending a three-year stint in the U.S. Army during World War II. Over the next 36 years he worked in various roles at the paper, including sports editor, sports columnist and general columnist before retiring in 1983. He later served as an occasional contributor for the Post-Gazette.

McHugh chronicled Pittsburgh’s rise to the “City of Champions” during the 1970s thanks to the success of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and Major League Baseball’s Pittsburgh Pirates. He also occasionally wrote for national magazines and co-authored with Steelers vice president Art Rooney Jr. a book entitled “Ruanaidh: The Story of Art Rooney and his Clan.”

Rooney credited McHugh’s guidance in putting the book together and told the Post-Gazette that working with him was “one of the luckiest things that ever happened to me.”

“He was like a professor trying to teach me to write, but he would never put it that way,” Rooney said. “He had such a refined, gentle sense of humor.”

McHugh is survived by three cousins and a niece.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com