FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Jury awards $44.5M in family’s medical negligence lawsuit

 
Share

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — A jury has awarded a paralyzed boy and his family $44.5 million in their medical negligence lawsuit against an Ohio laboratory.

The Franklin County jury’s verdict against Athens Medical Laboratory Inc. was announced recently in the lawsuit filed by Bradley Metts and his parents, Danny Metts II, of Athens, and Nikki Metts, of Albany.

The family sued in 2014 over an ear infection they contend wasn’t properly diagnosed or treated, resulting in a brain infection and paralysis for the then-9-year-old Bradley. The Metts’ attorney, Gerry Leeseberg, said two other medical entities earlier named in the lawsuit reached confidential settlements with the family.

A message left Tuesday for the Athens laboratory’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

Leeseberg says the verdict included money for life-care costs, past medical bills and compensatory damages.