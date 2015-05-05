Macedonian opposition chief: PM tried to cover up a killing

FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment looms over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Macedonian opposition chief: PM tried to cover up a killing

 
Share

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Violent clashes broke out late Tuesday at a demonstration in the Macedonian capital Skopje protesting the 2011 death of a 22-year-old beaten by police during post-election celebrations.

The violence came hours after Macedonia’s opposition leader accused the country’s prime minister of attempting to cover up the death of Martin Neskoski.

Police spokesman Ivo Kotevski said about 15 police officers were injured in the clashes between protesters and police which broke out at around midnight. It was not immediately clear whether any protesters had also been hurt.

Social Democrat head Zoran Zaev released a dozen audio recordings earlier Tuesday in which people purported to be Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, the country’s intelligence chief, its interior minister and other officials discuss how to cover up the killing.

Other news
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Women sexually assaulted by imprisoned former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar have filed a lawsuit, Thursday, July 27, 2023, claiming school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made ‘secret decisions’ about releasing documents
Kristen Clarke, the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating the patterns or practices of the Memphis Police Department, seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop.(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).
Justice Dept announces broad investigation of Memphis police practices after Tyre Nichols death
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, left, makes a shot on goal for a score to put Nigeria up, 3-1, in front of Australia's Alanna Kennedy, center, and Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Partnership between Oshoala and Ajibade lifts Nigeria to upset over Australia

Neskoski was a supporter celebrating Gruevski’s election win. A member of the prime minister’s security and special police unit was convicted of his murder and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

More than 1,000 people gathered Tuesday night in front of the government building to protest the murder of the young conservative supporter.

“Murderers, murderers,” protesters chanted and broke the police cordon at one point, but were prevented from entering the government building. The protestors were also demanding that the conservative cabinet should resign. The clashes appear to have begun after some started throwing objects at the police.

Interior Minister Gordana Jankulovska has described the opposition leader’s claims as “absurd,” accusing Zoran Zaev of creating “monstrous constructions grim scenarios only to achieve his political goal.”

She said the interior ministry did everything in its power to find the person who murdered Neskoski.

Zaev accuses Gruevski of illegally wiretapping 20,000 Macedonians. He says unspecified people gave him the recordings, which he has been publishing.

Gruevski says the wiretaps were done by foreign spies and accuses Zaev of plotting a coup.