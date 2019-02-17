Southern Colorado travelers warned of winter storm event

DENVER (AP) — Authorities are warning of winter weather that could make travel difficult in parts of southern Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says scattered snow showers are expected to begin Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday morning.

Officials warn that predicted cold temperatures and wind chills could cause quick accumulation of snow and ice on roadways.

Higher elevations could receive up to 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow into Tuesday. Authorities say the San Luis Valley and Colorado’s southeast plains also will be affected by the storm.

The department says metro Denver may receive up to 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of snow by Monday morning, while areas along Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel could between 4 inches (10.16 centimeters) and 8 inches (20.32 centimeters).