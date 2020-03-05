U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Priest gets probation for stalking St. Louis-area woman

 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A priest who previously worked at a Catholic school in St. Louis County has been sentenced to two years of probation for stalking a woman and hiding in the bushes outside her home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 37-year-old Michael McCusker was sentenced Wednesday. He was once a theology teacher at St. Louis Priory School in Creve Coeur.

McCusker pleaded guilty in January to two misdemeanor counts of second-degree stalking and resisting arrest. Among other conditions, McCusker is prohibited from contact with the victim.

Police in Richmond Heights, another St. Louis suburb, were called to a home in February 2019, where a woman reported a man looking through her window. Police said McCusker was seen hiding in the bushes and tried to run.

McCusker’s attorney, Jesse Ullom, said McCusker is still a priest and hopes to join the armed forces and become a chaplain.

Priory headmaster Gregory Mohrman said in a statement that McCusker “will resume residency in another state for the indefinite future,” and will live in “a safe environment under supervision.”

“At no point will he be resident on campus or resume working at Saint Louis Priory School,” Mohrman’s statement said.