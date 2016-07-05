Gary charter school removed from probation

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The Office of Charter Schools at Ball State University has removed a charter school in Gary from probation.

According to The (Munster) Times (http://bit.ly/29sjwSD ), 21st Century Charter School was removed from probation in June.

Ball State authorizes the school and placed it on probation after an April 2015 investigation of the school’s special education program by the Indiana Department of Education.

The investigation began after a former teacher said the school was not using qualified teachers and was not following required individual education plans for students.

Bob Marra is executive director of Ball State Office of Charter Schools. He said Tuesday that office staff had regularly visited the school to make sure it was addressing the problems.

