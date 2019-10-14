Texas man suspected of killing girlfriend, infant daughter

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — A man who told authorities that God told him to kill his girlfriend from Wisconsin and their infant daughter has been arrested in West Texas on two counts of capital murder.

Cody Edmund Dixon, 33, is accused in the slayings of 9-month-old Aria Ellen Dixon and 22-year-old Alia Rae Hutchison. A rancher found their bodies dumped outside his property near Baird, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Dallas, early Saturday evening, said Rick Jowers, the Callahan County chief sheriff’s deputy.

Investigators believe the bodies had been there about an hour.

Police spotted Dixon’s vehicle in Baird, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) from the ranch. He leaped out of the vehicle and tried to run but a Baird officer shot him with a stun gun and a citizen tackled him, Jowers said.

Dixon, of nearby Abilene, told the arresting officers that someone who wanted to kill him was chasing him and that God had told him to kill Hutchison and the child, Jowers said.

Investigators believe the couple was on their way back to Wisconsin when Dixon attacked Hutchison and their daughter, Jowers aid. The deputy declined to say specifically whether Dixon may have used a weapon in the homicides but said investigators did recover a knife.

Hutchison graduated in 2015 from Waupun High School in Wisconsin, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. Her friend, Sadie Wilson-Ziegler, said in a Facebook exchange with The Associated Press on Monday that she worked with Hutchison at Richelieu Foods, a food processing company in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, several years ago. She said Hutchison moved from Wisconsin to Texas to be with Dixon. She believes the couple had been together for three or four years.

“She was a really sweet girl,” Wilson-Ziegler said. “She was so excited to have a baby with him. She loved being a mom. That poor girl ... she deserved so much better.”

Dixon is also charged with assault of a peace officer and attempted escape. He was wanted separately on drug-related warrants from McCulloch and Callahan counties, and is being held on a $1.8 million bond, the Abilene Reporter-News reported.

Jowers said Dixon was appointed an attorney Monday but that he didn’t know the lawyer’s name.

This story has been updated to correct Dixon’s age to 33.