Developers plan more than 2,000 new Lancaster County homes

 
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (AP) — Developers are planning a big new subdivision and a mixed-use project that would add more than 2,000 homes in Lancaster County.

The Herald reports two developers have submitted projects to the planning commission, which meets on July 16.

Lennar Carolinas is developing a subdivision to be called Roselyn. It’s the biggest residential project in Lancaster County with 1,850 homes on 1,800 acres.

That’s about half as many new residences as there are in all of Lancaster now.

The Widewaters Group, based in New York, is planning the mixed-used project. Site plans show five new apartment buildings with about 260 units, as well as commercial properties.

