Man pleads guilty in 2014 hammer death of Bosnian immigrant

 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A fourth man who participated in a deadly hammer beating in St. Louis has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in the death of a Bosnian immigrant.

Twenty-year-old Travid Kidd was sentenced Friday in the 2014 death of Zemir Begic. He pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kidd was 16 when he, two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old, attacked and killed Begic.

Prosecutors say Begic was going home from a bar with a friend and his girlfriend in November 2014 when the four teens began damaging his car. When Begic confronted them, they struck him with hammers.

The other three suspects all pleaded guilty and were sentenced to between 18 and 25 years in prison.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com