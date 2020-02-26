University of Alaska Anchorage proposes cutting programs

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska Anchorage plans to delete, suspend or revise more than two dozen programs to reduce spending and shrink budget gaps, the school said.

The university published the proposed list of courses to be removed or changed on its website Tuesday, Alaska Public Radio reported.

University leaders chose from among more than 100 degree and certificate programs to recommend nine for deletion, 10 for suspension, 11 for revision, and about 30 for continued review.

The programs proposed for deletion include undergraduate degrees in environment and society, theater and sociology. Master’s degree programs in early childhood special education and creative writing are also on the list.

“None of us wants to do this,” UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen said. “But this is the situation we’re in.”

Faced with three years of budget cuts, the University of Alaska Board of Regents oredered its three universities to begin fast-tracked program reviews last fall.

The University of Alaska system includes UAA, University of Alaska Fairbanks and University of Alaska Southeast.

UAA planned to gather community feedback before Sandeen sends her recommendations to the regents, who are expected to make final decisions in June.

The university expected to meet with students and employees about the proposed cuts this week, Sandeen said.

“It is quite dramatic for a university to cut academic programs at this scale,” Sandeen said. “So it really comes as a shock and people react with anxiety and sadness because what they know as UAA is definitely changing.”

University leaders weighed factors including enrollment and workforce demand during the review, Sandeen said.