Searchers scour swamp for couple missing for nearly 1 month

 
HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Volunteers have searched part of a northern Michigan swamp for a man and a woman who’ve been missing nearly a month.

WWTV-TV reports that 12 volunteers joined six members of the Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club during Saturday’s search for 34-year-old Jeff Hurley of Prudenville and 19-year-old Alexandria Foust of Cadillac.

The search of the Dead Stream Swamp began near the site where hunters found Hurley’s truck stuck in mud Nov. 7 in a wooded area of Missaukee County.

The groups zigzagged through the swamp, searching the stream banks and an old railroad for possible clues.

Michigan State Police plan to organize additional searches throughout the week.

Anyone with information on Hurley and Foust’s disappearance should call troopers at the Houghton Lake State Police post at 989-422-5103.

