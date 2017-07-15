Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man sentenced in shooting of Oklahoma police officer

 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and seriously wounding an Oklahoma police officer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2v39f7t ) that 27-year-old Cory Lee Hartsell of Midwest City pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a deadly weapon for shooting Valley Brook Officer Brian Southerland in south Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on New Year’s Day during a traffic stop. A bullet struck Southerland’s femoral artery, causing extreme bleeding. An Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy was able to apply a tourniquet to the wound, saving the officer’s life.

Hartsell entered guilty pleas on Wednesday to six other felonies, including two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Court records indicate that Hartsell has previously spent time in prison for larceny and drug offenses.

