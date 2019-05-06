Patrol: 2-Vehicle Crash kills infant, injures 11 people

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck and a minivan collided in Ohio, killing an infant and injuring 11 other people.

The patrol says the crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 96 in Richland County.

Troopers say the minivan’s driver and a juvenile passenger received life-threatening injuries and five other passengers, including three juveniles, were severely injured. Authorities say the infant died at the scene.

The patrol says the pickup’s 24-year-old driver and three juvenile passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.