Woman gets prison time for crash into house that killed 2

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for crashing her car into a home and killing two sisters who were inside.

After serving her prison term, 18-year-old Alia Sierra also will spend two years on house arrest and two years on probation under the sentence handed down Thursday. She pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless homicide in September. Eight other charges were dismissed.

Sierra crashed her car into the living room of a home near Frankfort on July 13, 2017, killing 17-year-old Haleigh Fullerton and 8-year-old Callie Fullerton. The girls’ mother was injured.

Authorities have said Sierra, who was 17 when the crash occurred, was driving 107 mph at the time.

Sierra read a prepared statement in court apologizing to the girls’ parents.