15-year-old’s body recovered after bridge-jumping accident

HICKORY TAVERN, S.C. (AP) — The body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from a South Carolina creek following a bridge-jumping accident.

Laurens County emergency crews located the body of Max Hofbauer, of Greenville, on Thursday evening in Rabun Creek near Hickory Tavern, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the county coroner’s office.

Hofbauer was with friends when he jumped off a bridge into the creek and never resurfaced, officials said.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death was set for Friday.

Hickory Tavern is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Greenville.