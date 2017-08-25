FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

California man accused of killing cellmate on day of release

 
Share

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area jail inmate has been put back behind bars on the day he was scheduled for release after being accused of killing his cellmate on the way out.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2wEcczf ) it found out about the killing on Thursday through a tip from the accused inmate’s sister. The newspaper reports that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office did not publicly report the incident, as it usually does for jail homicides.

Sgt. Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the office, says deputies reported the killing to the parties they’re required to.

Kelly says the incident was treated as a suspicious death before being ruled a homicide. He says cameras did not capture the killing and no weapons were found.

A guard found the dead inmate after noticing the accused man left his cell door open when he left.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com