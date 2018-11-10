FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

CU regents discuss whether future regents should be paid

 
Share

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The University of Colorado Board of Regents will examine whether future regents should be paid a stipend.

The Daily Camera reports that regents currently cannot receive payment from the university, beyond reimbursement of reasonable expenses, without approval from the board.

The regents discussed the possibility of a stipend Friday during a regular board meeting on the Colorado Springs campus amid concerns by some that being on the board poses a financial loss and might dissuade people from running for a seat.

Some regents expressed opposition to exploring the idea further, but others said they were open to exploring the idea.

CU system vice president and university counsel Patrick O’Rourke was instructed to gather more information.

Regents hire the university’s president, approve its $4.5 billion budget and set tuition rates.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/