Charlottesville rally organizer drops lawsuit against city

 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The primary organizer of a deadly white nationalist rally is no longer suing Charlottesville, Virginia, over the city’s refusal to grant him a permit for another event.

Thursday’s court filing doesn’t explain why Jason Kessler agreed to his suit’s dismissal. He and the city of Charlottesville are each bearing their own attorney fees.

Kessler had already withdrawn his request for a court order allowing him to stage a rally on the anniversary of the event where hundreds of white supremacists and counter protesters clashed and then a car plowed into a crowd, killing a 32-year-old woman.

Kessler is planning a similar event in Washington on Aug. 12, across from the White House. He didn’t immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.