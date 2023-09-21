AP Top News at 12:52 a.m. EDT

Inside a Ukrainian brigade’s battle ‘through hell’ to reclaim a village on the way to Bakhmut

ANDRIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian bullet struck the sergeant just above the left ear. The leader of the Ukrainian platoon was down. Headquarters radioed a battlefield promotion to the private who had called him “brother” — a man known as Courier. Courier knew the platoon’s orders were to move forward through the forest, on the road to Bakhmut. He hesitated for 30 seconds near his mortally wounded commander. Maybe a minute. Then he decided: There would be no turning back. “Forward!” he howled. He fired toward a trench just ahead until he was sure the Russians inside would never shoot again.