FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Colorado inmates’ tablets taken away for security reasons

 
Share

DENVER (AP) — New concerns about the security of computer tablets offered to inmates prompted Colorado authorities to take away all 15,000 of its tablets from state prisoners.

The confiscation comes a week after Idaho officials said 364 inmates exposed a glitch in their tablets that they used to apply a total of $225,000 in credits to their accounts, which they spent to send emails, stream music, play games, read books or take classes.

Officials in Colorado declined to discuss the security issue that led them to confiscate the tablets. Department of Corrections spokesman Mark Fairbairn said Thursday prisoners were not using the tablets to hack into computer systems or to take money.

“It had nothing to do with what happened in Idaho,” Fairbairn said.

Other news
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers
A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada, Paraguay, Monday, July 24, 2023. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent birds perched on Solano's window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes and he became known as the saint of the birds. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Patches of grass mark the spot where, according to officials and witnesses, bodies of migrants from capsized boats attempting the dangerous trip from West Africa to Spain are buried in unmarked beach graves in Saint Louis, Senegal, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Bodies wash ashore or are found by fishermen at sea, then are buried by authorities. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
As more migrants go missing at sea, many say bodies end up on Senegal’s beaches in unmarked graves

The corrections department plans to return the tablets to inmates after the security concerns are addressed, but it’s not clear when that will be, Fairbairn said.

The Denver Post reported Wednesday that Colorado became the first state to provide inmates with tablets in 2016. Now, prison officials estimate that more than one in 10 correctional facilities across the U.S. offer tablets to their inmates.

Inmates pay for the tablet’s services. For example, an email can cost anywhere from 25 to 50 cents.

The manufacturers include Reston, Virginia-based Global Tel-Link, which donated the tablets to the Colorado prison system, and Miramar, Florida-based JPay, which supplied the tablets for prisons in Idaho.

Fairbairn said he didn’t know whether the security concern in Colorado affects other prison systems that use tablets from Global Tel-Link, or GTL.

“I would assume GTL would address those concerns with other states that have the same tablet,” Fairbairn said. “I don’t know that we’ve specifically reached out to a state agency.”

Global Tel-Link spokeswoman Vinnie Mascarenhas said in a statement that the company is obligated to let the Colorado corrections department complete its inquiry before commenting.

“We can say that to the extent that there is an issue, we are confident it is limited to this instance,” she said in the statement. “We hope that what doesn’t get lost in this story is the transformational power of tablets to give inmates education, job training and ready communications to family and community.”

In Idaho, corrections officials took disciplinary action against the inmates who received credits earlier in July. Those inmates could lose privileges and may be reclassified to a higher security risk level.

JPay has suspended the ability of the inmates to download music and games until they re-pay JPay. The inmates can still send and receive emails.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com