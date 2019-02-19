FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mississippi man shot and killed after standoff with police

 
Share

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man was shot dead Monday by police after a standoff, with police saying he emerged from a house pointing a gun at officers.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said Pierre Woods, 31, died after the shooting in Pelahatchie, east of Jackson.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said he, family members and Pelahatchie Police Chief Joseph Daughtry took turns trying to persuade Woods to come out.

“My heart goes out to the family of the suspect,” Bailey told reporters after the shooting. “The last thing we want to do is hurt anybody. I repeatedly myself tried to talk him out, begged him to come out, to get some help.”

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

The standoff began after they received a call about Woods firing a gun. Daughtry said Woods fired more shots once officers arrived and yelled vulgarities at them. He said police tried to negotiate with him for more than an hour. Bailey said officers fired tear gas into the house to try to force Woods out before he emerged.

Family members told local news outlets that Woods was mentally disturbed and may have been upset over the anniversary of the death of his mother. Bystanders screamed and wailed as television cameras at the scene recorded the sounds of a barrage of gunfire as Woods was shot. Video posted by one bystander shows a figure falling to the ground outside a small frame house.

“Lives were put in danger, they had to use deadly force to protect themselves and protect this community,” Bailey said. “It’s nothing we enjoy doing. It saddens each one of us and breaks our heart that this happened today.”

Police recovered a handgun, Daughtry said.

A number of people had been evacuated from surrounding houses and some schools were locked down.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry into the shooting. The agency, by policy, does not release the names of officers involved.

“Everybody’s going to be upset,” Bailey said. “That’s why we have the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation coming out to make sure it’s done right.”