Mexico finds 173 migrants stuffed aboard freight truck

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in southern Mexico say they have found 173 mainly Central American migrants crowded under a tarp in a truck’s freight compartment.

The migrants are from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, along with one Cuban. They include 65 youths under age 18.

The National Immigration Institute said Thursday the truck was detected at a highway checkpoint in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco.

Tabasco is part of the route routinely used to move migrants across Mexico to the U.S. border.