Man faces 2 felony charges in drug overdose death

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man faces two heroin charges connected to the overdose death of another man.

Scott County court records say 38-year-old Bettendorf resident Michal Spencer is charged with distribution of heroin and conspiracy. Spencer is scheduled to be arraigned March 7. He remained in Scott County Jail on Wednesday, pending $10,000 bail. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

The Quad-City Times reports that Spencer prepared two syringes of heroin on April 7 that he’d bought with money given him by 23-year-old Tyler Ekstrand. A court document says Spencer injected the contents of one of the syringes to one of Ekstrand’s hands. The document says Ekstrand soon overdosed and died on the floor of Spencer’s apartment.

___

Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com