FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Court says Texas can make voting maps over ‘grave concerns’

By PAUL J. WEBER
 
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal court ruled Wednesday that Texas can change voting maps without supervision despite “grave concerns” and findings that Republicans used racial gerrymandering while trying to strengthen their majorities in Congress and the state Legislature.

The decision is key ahead of the 2020 census, and for Democrats instantly became a new rallying cry for next year’s elections, when control of the Texas House is at stake and with it the power to influence new voting maps for the next decade.

Although the ruling is a win for Texas Republicans, the three-judge panel in San Antonio expressed doubts about the state’s ability to redraw maps in a fair way. Hispanic growth is driving Texas’ booming population, and recent census figures show Texas added nearly nine new Hispanic residents for every white resident in 2018.

Given those demographic changes, the judges said the Texas Legislature will likely continue finding ways to engage in “ingenious defiance of the Constitution.” In 2017, the same court found that GOP-drawn voting maps approved six years earlier by then-Gov. Rick Perry intentionally sought to dilute the voting power of minorities, a ruling that Democrats said demanded putting Texas elections under federal oversight.

Other news
FILE - Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. A year out from the Paris Olympics, and nearly a year and a half since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, officials governing the many sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague
FILE - Poland's lawmakers vote in parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, on May 26, 2023. Poland's lawmakers have voted to approve an amended but divisive law on Russian influences believed to be targeting the opposition and criticised by the U.S. and the European Union. The lower house voted Friday, July 28, 2023 to reject the Senate's veto to the draft law, meaning it only now requires to be signed by President Andrzej Duda to take effect. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Poland’s lawmakers approve a divisive law on Russian influence
The dome is seen from the entrance to the campus of the University of Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. A University of Notre Dame professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a student-run online publication over coverage of her abortion rights work. The case is raising questions about press freedom and academic freedom at one of the nation’s preeminent Catholic institutions of higher education. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
A Notre Dame professor sues a student publication over its coverage of her abortion-rights work

But in part because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that any problems with Texas maps had essentially been fixed, the court said there was insufficient reason to take the extraordinary step of mandating supervision going forward.

“To be clear, however, the Court has grave concerns about Texas’s past conduct,” said U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez, writing for the three-judge panel.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the ruling “a win for our Constitution and the right of Texans to govern themselves.”

Democrats called it a reminder of what’s at stake in 2020.

“Now more than ever, Texas Democrats must flip the state house in order to fight so that every Texan has fair and equal representation,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said.

The GOP-drawn Texas maps in 2011 that were found to be intentionally discriminatory were thrown out before being used in an election. The year those maps were approved, the GOP had a 101-49 supermajority in the Texas House. But that advantage has gradually shrunk, and Democrats can win control of the chamber next year for the first time since 2002 by flipping nine seats.

Texas and other states with a history of racial discrimination previously had to seek approval from a court or the U.S. Justice Department before changing any election laws — a process known as “preclearance.” That changed in 2013 when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the preclearance provision that was part of the Voting Rights Act.

The court ruled that state and local governments could again be put back under federal oversight if intentional discrimination is found. But the bar is high.

Democrats and minority rights group also pointed to findings of racial discrimination in the state’s voter ID law — which one judge likened to a “poll tax” to suppress minority voters — as further proof that Texas should again submit to preclearance. The court, however, said the voter ID ruling “does little to bolster” that argument, saying that law affected only a small portion of indigent minority voters.

___

Follow Paul J. Weber on Twitter: www.twitter.com/pauljweber