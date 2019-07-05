FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
No charges for off-duty DC police officer in fatal shooting

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — No charges will be filed against an off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer who killed a man authorities say was armed.

The U.S. attorney’s office told reporters Wednesday that federal prosecutors determined the slain man fired at the officer first. Prosecutors say the officer was walking to a party last year when he got lost and took out his phone to call the host.

They say 24-year-old D’Quan Young then approached and asked who the officer was calling. They say the ensuing argument escalated when Young pulled out a gun. They say Young shot at the officer, who returned fire.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the officer, who didn’t immediately provide a statement to investigators. A department supervisor also failed to immediately report an officer was involved in the shooting.