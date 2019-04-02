FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Acadia National Park closes carriage paths because of mud

 
BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Mud season has hit Acadia National Park in Maine.

The park announced Monday that the park’s famed carriage roads have been closed to all users until things dry out. Officials say a combination of wet weather and melting snow has softened the carriage roads, making them susceptible to damage from hikers, cyclists and horses.

Superintendent Kevin Schneider said the temporary closure will help to keep the historic carriage paths in good shape and prevent costly repairs.