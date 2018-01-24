New Orleans’ international airport: 12M-passenger record

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ international airport has set a record for passengers served. A news release Wednesday from Greater New Orleans Inc. credits new flights for the record 12 million passengers boarding and leaving planes at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Aviation Director Kevin Dolliole says more than 20 new flights in 2017 made New Orleans more connected and accessible than ever.

They included new nonstop flights to London-Heathrow and seasonal nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany. Within the United States, new flights were added to a dozen cities including San Francisco, Boston and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The number of passengers has risen 35 percent since 2010, including records of 10.6 million in 2015 and 11.1 million in 2016.

“This is a clear sign that New Orleans isn’t just back on its feet, it is as vibrant as ever,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said. “As a top travel destination in 2018, we are in a position to see even more tourism growth during our tricentennial year.”

New flights are planned this year to five U.S. cities plus expanded service to Cancun, Mexico, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.