Prosecutor: 3 charged after man found dead in 2012

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A prosecutor in West Virginia says a man, his mother and his wife have been charged in connection with the death of another man who was found dead in 2012.

News outlets report 41-year-old Terry Paul Browning was charged in June with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Elskar Lee Hurley and other offenses. Stephanie Browning and Deborah Browning-Hurley were charged with offenses that include insurance fraud.

According to the criminal complaint, the three suspects hired Hurley to burn down their home to collect insurance money. Court documents show that Hurley asked for payment for the task and was denied.

It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers.