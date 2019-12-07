U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Georgia injuries pile up, Blaylock, Grant out in title game

 
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia injuries continue to mount in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game.

Among the Bulldogs who were banged up against No. 1 LSU were wide receiver Dominick Blaylock and outside linebacker Walter Grant.

Blaylock was ruled out in the first quarter for the rest of the game with a left knee injury. Grant suffered a concussion in the third quarter from a special teams hit when LSU’s Tory Carter was flagged and ejected for targeting.

Blaylock crumpled to the turf after going up for a catch and was carted toward the locker room after being helped off the field. He came into the game with 17 catches for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bulldogs were already without injured receiver Lawrence Cager and freshman George Pickens, who was suspended for the first half for a fight in Georgia’s regular season finale against Georgia Tech last week.

Pickens returned in the second half, though Georgia still couldn’t get anything going offensively.

Backup Georgia middle linebacker Quay Walker and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson were also hurt and their status for the rest of the game was uncertain. Walker hurt his right shoulder while Stevenson’s injury wasn’t specified. The defensive back was carted off the field.

