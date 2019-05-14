FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ohio city, Ku Klux Klan group agree on rules for May rally

 
Share

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A Ku Klux Klan group and an Ohio city have agreed on rules for a rally planned this month.

The city of Dayton filed a lawsuit in March against the Madison, Indiana-based Honorable Sacred Knights citing danger to the community if the group held a paramilitary-type rally May 25.

Dayton’s city attorney, Barbara Doseck, on Monday announced a court-approved consent decree settling that lawsuit. The agreement prevents the group from wearing paramilitary or tactical gear and carrying assault rifles, bats or shields. The group’s members also won’t carry flame throwers or knives. They can carry certain firearms with permits and cover their faces.

“The city’s primary goal is keeping our residents safe while this rally occurs,” Doseck said at a news conference. “The agreement does not mean that we accept their hateful views or that their presence is supported by our leadership, our community or our residents.”

Other news
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

The group wrote in an email Monday that it has never worn tactical gear or used flame throwers and has never acted or dressed in paramilitary fashion.

“The only ‘weapons’ we will have are side arms,” the group wrote.

The email said they have a constitutional right to carry side arms and that they can wear masks in Ohio as long as a crime is not being committed.

“We never asked for anything except for the right to assemble peacefully and the right to free speech,” the group wrote.

Doseck said that, under the consent decree, the group won’t “incite any violence against our residents or solicit violence during this rally.”

Only those associated with the group will be allowed on the rally site at Courthouse Square, and Dayton police will be on hand to control their entrance and exit from the site, Doseck said. Police may shut down the rally immediately if members fail to comply with the terms of the consent decree, she said.

Some members of the community have said they plan to gather across the street from the rally in a counterdemonstration.