FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former Missouri sheriff sentenced to 6 months in fed prison

By JIM SALTER
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Missouri sheriff who was accused of actions ranging from fraud to assault to playing a role in an inmate’s death was sentenced Monday to six months in federal prison.

Former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson was originally charged with 28 federal counts but pleaded guilty in November to just two: wire fraud and identity theft. Hutcheson resigned after the guilty plea and is forbidden from working as a law enforcement officer ever again.

Federal prosecutors say that during a three-year period from when Hutcheson was a deputy through the first months of his tenure as sheriff, he uploaded fraudulent documents to a law enforcement database to obtain the location of more than 200 cellphone users. The process known as “pinging” was used to track the whereabouts of a judge, a former sheriff and several others in law enforcement. Hutcheson has never explained his motive.

Hutcheson also was charged with assault, robbery and making a false declaration in state court. It wasn’t immediately clear if those charges would be dropped now that he’s headed to prison. The Missouri attorney general’s office didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday plans to sign an executive order while visiting Maine to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that gives decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes, including sexual assault, to independent military attorneys, taking that power away from victims' commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims
FILE - Local residents sing a theme song written by protesters "Glory be to thee" at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on Sept. 11, 2019. A Hong Kong court rejected Friday, July 28, 2023, a government-requested ban on broadcasting or distributing the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong," in a landmark decision that rejected a challenge to freedom of expression in the city.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Hong Kong court rejects government-requested ban on protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’

U.S. District Judge John Ross said during the sentencing hearing that Hutcheson “abused his position and violated the public trust.”

“He did it in a way that erodes confidence in law enforcement, at a time when that is desperately, desperately needed,” Ross said.

Hutcheson, 35, apologized to his victims, the court and his family, many of whom were in the courtroom.

“There’s nothing I can do to take it back,” he said. “I’m sorry.”

Federal guidelines would have allowed up to 16 months in prison. In addition to his prison time, Hutcheson will serve four months of home confinement and three years of supervised release.

Investigators painted a picture of a law enforcement officer responsible for far worse behavior than the crimes he admitted to.

Hutcheson was elected in 2016. He ran on pledge of attacking the drug culture that permeated Mississippi County, which sits in the Missouri Bootheel region about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of St. Louis. Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said at the hearing that Hutcheson arrested 88 drug dealers in his first 90 days as sheriff.

But Hutcheson himself was arrested in April 2017, just three months into his term. State charges accused him of entering a beauty shop to pick up a paycheck for his sister-in-law, who had been accused of taking property belonging to the business. The shop owner was holding the check until the property was returned.

Hutcheson approached 77-year-old Bonnie Woods, an employee and a sister of the shop owner, and demanded the paycheck, threatening arrest if she refused, authorities said. When Woods refused, the sheriff allegedly grabbed her left wrist and applied the handcuff with enough force that it bled. He then grabbed the check, removed the handcuff and left.

Woods had a heart attack during the encounter, authorities said. She recovered.

In May 2017, a month after his arrest, Hutcheson was still working as sheriff when inmate Tory Sanders died in the county jail after being subdued by jail staff and Hutcheson. Hutcheson was not criminally charged, but a lawsuit filed by Sanders’ family said he died after Hutcheson and others beat and choked him.

The lawsuit said Hutcheson used his knee to press on the man’s neck and refused to let up, even when another officer urged him to do so.

Rosenblum said during Monday’s hearing that Hutcheson had nothing to do with Sanders’ death. He asked Ross for no jail time, citing Hutcheson’s difficult family situation. He and his wife lost a child at birth last year and she has had three miscarriages since then, and struggles with depression as a result, Rosenblum said.

JIM SALTER
Jim Salter is the AP correspondent in St. Louis.