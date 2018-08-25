FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

KU Band Day canceled for first time in 70 years

 
Share

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — For the first time in 70 years, the University of Kansas Band day will not occur.

The Lawrence Journal World reported Friday that the event has been canceled this year.

The tradition was that regional high school marching bands would meet in Lawrence and parade down Massachusetts Street, then perform at halftime during a home football game.

Portions of the event have been canceled in the past but this is the first time the entire day has been canceled.

Matt Smith, associate director of bands, says the event was canceled because of increasing costs. Other factors were logistical issues and a drop in participation from high school bands.

In the past, the city had charged nominal fees for the parade, but this year it wanted more than $1,000.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com