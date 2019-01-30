Vigil planned for 11-year-old girl who killed herself

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — Parents at a Connecticut elementary school have planned a vigil for an 11-year-old girl who killed herself, allegedly because she was bullied.

The vigil planned for Friday evening in front of Cheshire’s First Congregational Church comes more than a month after Anjelita Estrada, who was a sixth-grade student at Doolittle Elementary School in Cheshire, killed herself on Dec. 23.

The Republican-American reports that vigil organizer Ruth Harlow says candles will be provided to those who attend the non-denominational and “non-political” event.

A police investigation into Estrada’s death revealed that the girls’ parents and a teacher had reported multiple bullying incidents to school officials weeks before her death.

School officials have so far declined to answer questions about administrators’ response to the bullying reports citing the ongoing investigation.

