FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Vigil planned for 11-year-old girl who killed herself

 
Share

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — Parents at a Connecticut elementary school have planned a vigil for an 11-year-old girl who killed herself, allegedly because she was bullied.

The vigil planned for Friday evening in front of Cheshire’s First Congregational Church comes more than a month after Anjelita Estrada, who was a sixth-grade student at Doolittle Elementary School in Cheshire, killed herself on Dec. 23.

The Republican-American reports that vigil organizer Ruth Harlow says candles will be provided to those who attend the non-denominational and “non-political” event.

A police investigation into Estrada’s death revealed that the girls’ parents and a teacher had reported multiple bullying incidents to school officials weeks before her death.

School officials have so far declined to answer questions about administrators’ response to the bullying reports citing the ongoing investigation.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com