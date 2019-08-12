Tyson will pay employees while Holcomb plant closed

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
HOLCOMB, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials are trying to determine the cause of a fire that has temporarily shut down the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Holcomb.

Investigators say the fire Friday night started in the box shop near the area where animals are killed, causing part of the roof to collapse. It took firefighters more than 12 hours to get the fire under control.

Garden City Fire Chief Rick Collins said no one was injured.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Secretary of Commerce David Toland and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam met Saturday with representatives from Tyson, local government and economic development officials to coordinate state aid if it is needed.

The plant will be closed indefinitely. The company said in a statement Saturday that it will pay employees until production resumes.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com