Land near, around Wichita Greyhound Park is sold at auction

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The land under and next to Wichita Greyhound Park has been sold at auction to two men trying to protect what they already own in the area.

The Wichita Eagle reports racing magnate Phil Ruffin bought an 82-acre tract that includes the park buildings and the racetrack, which he closed in 2007 after voters rejected a proposal to bring slot machines to the park. Ruffin paid $1.6 million for the land. He owns the buildings at the track and was leasing the land.

Johnny Stevens, the owner of the nearby Kansas Coliseum and accompanying buildings, bought 35 acres west of the park for $150,000.

The Sedgwick County Commission approved the sales after the auction.

