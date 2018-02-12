FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Ohio school confirms Spencer speech date off

 
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on white nationalist’s plan to speak at University of Cincinnati (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The University of Cincinnati’s president has confirmed in a message to the school community that a white nationalist’s plan to speak on campus during spring break is no longer an option.

An attorney for Richard Spencer says Spencer’s planned appearance March 14 was derailed by a legal standoff over the Ohio school’s demand for a security fee of nearly $11,000. Attorney Kyle Bristow told The Associated Press on Monday that Spencer’s tour organizer hopes to reschedule the appearance for summer or fall.

UC President Neville Pinto said Monday UC’s public safety department requires at least six weeks to prepare for safety needs, and he couldn’t speculate on the litigation’s resolution or any potential speaking date. He said he understands “what a trying time this is for our community.”

___

8:50 a.m.

An attorney for Richard Spencer says the white nationalist’s plan to speak on the University of Cincinnati campus during spring break has been scuttled by a legal standoff over the Ohio school’s demand for security fee of nearly $11,000.

Attorney Kyle Bristow told The Associated Press on Monday that Spencer’s tour organizer is now hoping that the appearance can be rescheduled for summer or fall. A message was left Monday for a UC spokesman.

Bristow had said Spencer would speak March 14, but no contract was agreed upon after the school insisted on the security fee that Spencer’s side said was discriminatory and unconstitutional. They filed a federal lawsuit, which the school asked a judge to dismiss.

Bristow has sued several other schools, including Ohio State University, for not allowing Spencer to speak.