Chief: Minneapolis cops shot, killed man after confrontation

 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police officers fatally shot an armed man on Friday while responding to a reported domestic attack in which a woman had been shot and wounded, authorities said.

The officers received a report shortly before 3 a.m. that someone had been shot and was lying in the road, police Chief Medaria Arradondo said at a news conference. They arrived at the scene to find a wounded woman and an armed man, whom they shot after a confrontation, he said.

The officers started CPR but the man died at the scene, said Arradondo, who didn’t release the names of the man or woman. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

“This is a call you never want to get as a chief,” Arradondo said. “This is a tragedy on many levels and today, many lives are impacted.”

Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters that the officers’ body cameras were activated. He said details about what happened were still emerging and that the city was pressing the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to finish its investigation and provide information to the public as quickly as possible.

The two officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy in officer-involved shootings. They were not injured and their names were not released.

Community activists said in a statement that they need evidence, family and community stories and will process the information themselves. They called for the release of the names of everyone involved and the release of all audio and video of the shooting.

“I know that none of these incidents happen in a vacuum,” Frey said. “They stand on generations of historical trauma. ... It’s on us to keep the family, the community, our police officers, and all those involved centered in these conversations.”