Woman allegedly tried to falsely get victim compensation

 
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A former Southern California college student has been charged with making fake threats in order to portray herself as a victim, prosecutors said.

The criminal complaint alleges that 25-year-old Anayeli Dominguez Pena of Ontario reported the false threats to police and applied for compensation from the California Victim Compensation Board, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The former University of La Verne student pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to one felony count each of criminal threats and perjury by declaration as well as six misdemeanor counts of false report of a criminal offense and one misdemeanor count of internet/electronic impersonation.

According to the prosecution, the woman created fake messages and email accounts last spring and used them to fake a threat against herself and a student who was unaware of the scheme.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to as much as eight years in prison.