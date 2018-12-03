FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Florida police officer fired for using excessive force

 
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A police officer in Florida has been fired for using excessive force and unlawfully arresting a man.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Deland Police Officer Joey Mulero’s conduct was inappropriate when he threw a DeLand resident to the ground and handcuffed him during an encounter last year. The encounter was captured on video.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger and his command staff determined the officer did not have probable cause to arrest the man.

Mulero was fired Monday.

The FDLE investigation concluded Mulero didn’t commit a crime and the State Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges.

