Florida police officer fired for using excessive force

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A police officer in Florida has been fired for using excessive force and unlawfully arresting a man.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Deland Police Officer Joey Mulero’s conduct was inappropriate when he threw a DeLand resident to the ground and handcuffed him during an encounter last year. The encounter was captured on video.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger and his command staff determined the officer did not have probable cause to arrest the man.

Mulero was fired Monday.

The FDLE investigation concluded Mulero didn’t commit a crime and the State Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges.

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com