Beloved convenience store chain Wawa closes 1st store

FOLSOM, Pa. (AP) — The East Coast convenience store chain Wawa is closing its first shop.

The long-planned move was made official Friday, when Store No. 1 outside Philadelphia closed. A new, larger store is open nearby.

Grahame Wood established the original outlet in Folsom, Pennsylvania, on April 16, 1964. The company now has more than 645 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

Wawa is beloved by many in the mid-Atlantic. A couple once got married in one, and actress Ellie Kemper has called it one of her “most enduring relationships.”

Customers tell the Delaware County Daily Times (http://bit.ly/1USWJOS ) they have mixed feelings about the store’s closing.

William Wasson says he hates to see the original close, but adds “it’s progress.”

The new location includes a selfie station with the original sign.