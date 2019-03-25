FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Committee approves bill decriminalizing drug

 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House Judiciary Committee has approved legislation decriminalizing possession of the opioid use disorder treatment drug buprenorphine.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Tom Anderson tells Vermont Public Radio he supports the use of buprenorphine, also known by the brand name Suboxone, as long as it’s part of a doctor-supervised treatment program.

He says it is still a “dangerous drug” that can lead to physical dependence.

Burlington Police Chief Brandon Del Pozo says his department stopped making arrests for misdemeanor possession of buprenorphine nine months ago.

He says overdose deaths in Chittenden County decreased 50 percent last year, and access to buprenorphine is helping mitigate what he calls a “public health crisis.”

The decriminalization bill needs approval from the Health Care Committee before getting a full House vote.

