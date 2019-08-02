DNA test reveals 2 Florida officers are half-brothers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for two Florida law enforcement officers who discovered they were half-brothers through a DNA test.

The Boynton Beach Police Department posted on Facebook Friday that Officer Eric Reynolds recently was contacted by a deputy from Orlando who said a DNA test had revealed they are half-brothers.

Reynolds met Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Stull for the first-time last month in central Florida.

Stull was adopted as an infant and said he knew very little about his family history until he took the DNA test.

Reynolds said after their reunion that it was like meeting his clone.

He says they are alike in so many ways.