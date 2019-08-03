Evacuation of Canadian town lifted after train derailment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — An evacuation notice has been lifted for a small town in southeastern Alberta, Canada following a train derailment.

The 300 residents of the town of Irvine east of Medicine Hat were told to leave their homes Friday afternoon after several cars of a Canadian Pacific Railway train left the tracks. The Alberta government issued an emergency alert saying the derailment involved “chemical exposure.”

That noticed was lifted later in the evening.

Police say between 12 and 15 cars left the track. Part of the Trans Canada Highway was also closed but reopened Friday night.

CPR said Friday night that two cars carrying styrene were leaking “at a minimal rate from their top valves” and “those small leaks were being contained.”

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the derailment.