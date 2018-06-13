FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

2 convicted in Germany for giant swastika on roof, fined

 
BERLIN (AP) — Two men have been convicted of violating German laws against displaying Nazi-era symbols for etching a giant swastika into the dirt on the roof a house and leaving it there for months.

The dpa news agency reported that the two defendants, aged 30 and 31, were convicted Wednesday by an administrative court in the southern city of Augsburg and each fined about 5,000 euros ($5,885).

The younger man, not identified in line with privacy laws, told the court that he used a high-pressure water jet to draw the swastika as a “stupid joke” at a garden party.

The homeowner said he hadn’t bothered to remove it for several months, until police started investigating the case in January.

The judge said there was no evidence the two had neo-Nazi leanings.